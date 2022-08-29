Menu
2019 Chevrolet Traverse

92,491 KM

$36,898

+ tax & licensing
$36,898

+ taxes & licensing

Vendde

678-607-9019

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

  1. 9290161
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,898

+ taxes & licensing

92,491KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9290161
  • Stock #: 001110
  • VIN: 1GNEVHKW6KJ265758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 001110
  • Mileage 92,491 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Ride. Nice Options. No Visible Damage.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vendde

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

