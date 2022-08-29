$36,898+ tax & licensing
$36,898
+ taxes & licensing
678-607-9019
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
92,491KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9290161
- Stock #: 001110
- VIN: 1GNEVHKW6KJ265758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 92,491 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Ride. Nice Options. No Visible Damage.
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS
