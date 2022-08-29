Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Trax

46,281 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Trax

2019 Chevrolet Trax

Fwd 4dr Lt

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Trax

Fwd 4dr Lt

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

  1. 9049891
  2. 9049891
  3. 9049891
  4. 9049891
  5. 9049891
  6. 9049891
  7. 9049891
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,281KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9049891
  • VIN: 3GNCJLSB6KL398855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,281 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ashie Motor Sales

2019 Chevrolet Trax ...
 46,281 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Venza 4D...
 95,857 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Transit Ca...
 63,671 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ashie Motor Sales

Ashie Motor Sales

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

Call Dealer

613-532-XXXX

(click to show)

613-532-6947

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory