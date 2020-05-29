Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,480

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

Contact Seller
2019 Chrysler 300

2019 Chrysler 300

300 Touring - Nav, Pano-Sunroof, Remote Start!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chrysler 300

300 Touring - Nav, Pano-Sunroof, Remote Start!

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

  1. 5129945
  2. 5129945
  3. 5129945
Contact Seller

$25,480

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,556KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5129945
  • Stock #: 20P051
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG8KH639798
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

8.4 Inch Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Remote Start, Uconnect and Bluetooth, Power Seats, 18 Inch Alloys Former Daily RentalOVER 100 PRE-OWNED IN STOCK AT WWW.KINGSTONDODGE.COM : 4.99% OAC. Get Pre-Approved Today at CarLoansKingston.ca Fast, Easy, Confidential.

Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Power Options
  • POWER SEAT
Convenience
  • remote start
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kingston Dodge Chrysler

2018 Jeep Compass Li...
 49,989 KM
$24,489 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Durango L...
 81,481 KM
$27,480 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Renegade N...
 132,139 KM
$13,480 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-8900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory