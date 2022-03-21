Menu
2019 Chrysler Pacifica

74,124 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring Plus POWER SLIDERS - DVD SYSTEM - NAVIGATION

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring Plus POWER SLIDERS - DVD SYSTEM - NAVIGATION

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

74,124KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8792096
  • Stock #: 10149T
  • VIN: 2C4RC1FG5KR615726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus "S" is packed full of awesome features that make it the ideal family hauler! Remote Start, Remote power doors and trunk, DVD entertainment system. 8inch touch screen display with Navigation and Backup cam, power driver seat, full Stow'n'go, blind-spot and cross-path detection, heated seats and steering wheel, trailer tow group and a clean CARFAX. This vehicle is a one owner and comes with
BALANCE OF CHRYSLER MANUFACTURER WARRANTY REMAINING

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

