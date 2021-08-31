Menu
2019 Dodge Challenger

6,492 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2019 Dodge Challenger

2019 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat Super Low KMS! 717HP Rocket! Leather! NAV! What a Beauty!

2019 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat Super Low KMS! 717HP Rocket! Leather! NAV! What a Beauty!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

6,492KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7673206
  • Stock #: 5151
  • VIN: 2C3CDZC93KH747403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 5151
  • Mileage 6,492 KM

Vehicle Description

The notorious SRT Hellcat, which possesses a 717-hp supercharged Hemi V-8!!The Widebody package adds a distinct appearance thanks to flared fenders and wider wheels and tires!



Clean CarFax! Low KMS!



Features include 6.2L 717HP Hemi V8, Rear Wheel Drive, Wide Body Package, Racing Stripe, Launch Control, Leather, Navigation, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Assist, Power Seats, Dual Climate Control, 8.7 UConnect Touchscreen, Backup Camera, and so much more!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
8 speed automatic

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

