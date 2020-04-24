Menu
2019 Dodge Durango

GT AWD - Nav, Sunroof, Remote Start!

2019 Dodge Durango

GT AWD - Nav, Sunroof, Remote Start!

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,402KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4926495
  • Stock #: 20P019
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG9KC721864
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Seven Passenger, Leather, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Power Seats, Navigation System, Remote Start System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Power Sunroof, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Rear Air Heat, ParkSense, 20 Inch Satin Alloys, Formal Daily Rental, AWD, Air Conditioning, Cruise control, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry. Recent Arrival! 2019 Dodge Durango GT GT AWD 8-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT Granite Clearcoat Why Buy from Kingston Dodge? - Hassle free shopping with the sharpest prices around - The top reviewed dealer in Kingston - Family owned and operated since 1980.OVER 100 PRE-OWNED IN STOCK AT WWW.KINGSTONDODGE.COM : 4.99% OAC. Get Pre-Approved Today at CarLoansKingston.ca Fast, Easy, Confidential.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Rear Air amp Heat
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • remote start
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery (coming soon)
Find out More

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

