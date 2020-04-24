1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9
613-549-8900
+ taxes & licensing
Seven Passenger, Leather, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Power Seats, Navigation System, Remote Start System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Power Sunroof, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Rear Air Heat, ParkSense, 20 Inch Satin Alloys, Formal Daily Rental, AWD, Air Conditioning, Cruise control, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry. Recent Arrival! 2019 Dodge Durango GT GT AWD 8-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT Granite Clearcoat Why Buy from Kingston Dodge? - Hassle free shopping with the sharpest prices around - The top reviewed dealer in Kingston - Family owned and operated since 1980.OVER 100 PRE-OWNED IN STOCK AT WWW.KINGSTONDODGE.COM : 4.99% OAC. Get Pre-Approved Today at CarLoansKingston.ca Fast, Easy, Confidential.
