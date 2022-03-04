$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Durango
GT- Leather Seats - Heated Seats
79,666KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8472408
- Stock #: 61152
- VIN: 1C4RDJDG4KC792647
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 61152
- Mileage 79,666 KM
Vehicle Description
For an authentic Dodge SUV experience in a package that can keep your whole family safe and comfortable, look no further than the Dodge Durango. This 2019 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Filled with impressive standard features, this Dodge Durango is a surprising, adventurous ride. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This SUV has 79,666 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Durango's trim level is GT. Stepping up to this GT gets a better motor, power liftgate, memory power heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, a really cool electronic T shifter, sport mode, all wheel drive, roof rails, acoustic windshield, automatic headlights, racetrack LED taillamps, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, aluminum wheels, rear view camera, rear parking assistance, remote start, and ready alert braking for safety, convenience and style. The interior is loaded with more style and comfort than you would believe with an auto dimming rear view mirror, leather seats, heated front and 2nd row seats, power driver seat, front passenger power flat folding seat, heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, paddle shifters, full color customizable instrument cluster display, 3rd row seating with remote folding headrests, 2nd row fold and tumble seats, illuminated front cup holders, proximity entry, and automatic tri-zone climate control. Keeping the whole family entertained on long trips is a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, USB with dual remote USB, SD card slot, aux jack, six speakers, and a 115 volt power outlet. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RDJDG4KC792647.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
BLACK LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED W/PERFORATION SEATS, TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD), POWER SUNROOF, IVORY TRI-COAT PEARL, REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats w/Driver Memory Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video Rear...
