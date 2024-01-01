$26,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew NAV. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP.
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew NAV. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP.
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,484 KM
Vehicle Description
NAV. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP. BUY NOW!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email MyCar.ca Kingston
MyCar.ca Kingston
Call Dealer
888-239-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
888-239-7066