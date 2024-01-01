Menu
NAV. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP.

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

90,484 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew NAV. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP.

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew NAV. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP.

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,484KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG1KR596207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,484 KM

Vehicle Description

NAV. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP. BUY NOW!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan