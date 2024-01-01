$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
Used
126,600KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG1KR697282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Stock # 24830A
- Mileage 126,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control
If a no-nonsense family hauler is what you're after, there are few options better than the Grand Caravan, says Car and Driver. This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This van has 126,600 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT. Keeping in line with the amazing value of the Grand Caravan, this SXT comes with a fuel economizer mode, touring suspension, power heated mirrors, luxury steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone climate control, power front windows and deep tint sunscreen glass, power locks, 2nd row in floor Super Stow 'n Go seats, 3rd row Stow 'n Go seats with tailgate seating, a roof rack system, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, and a multimedia radio with 4 speakers.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG1KR697282.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" BLACK, SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Radio: 430 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Port 2nd Row Overhead DV...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan