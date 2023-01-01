$26,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT / Leather / Power Sliding Doors / 7 Pass.
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9596551
- VIN: 2C4RDGEGXKR654443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 134,889 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include the Bulletproof 3.6L V6, Leather with Red Stitching, Full Sto n' Go, Power Sliding Doors, Power Hatch, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Remote Start, CD Player, Backup Camera, Touchscreen with Bluetooth, Tri-Climate Control, Heated Mirrors, and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
