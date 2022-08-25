Menu
2019 Ford EcoSport

5,963 KM

$26,695

+ tax & licensing
$26,695

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2019 Ford EcoSport

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE ONLY 6000 KMS! NAVIGATION - SUNROOF

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE ONLY 6000 KMS! NAVIGATION - SUNROOF

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$26,695

+ taxes & licensing

5,963KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9001129
  Stock #: 10345
  VIN: MAJ6S3GL4KC259362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10345
  • Mileage 5,963 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2019 Ford EcoSport SE AWD has incredibly low KM for its year! This was a local trade-in that is packed full of great features! Navigation, Backup cam with all-around monitoring system, power driver seat, heated seats, auto start, blind spot warning, power sunroof and much more! This vehicle has a clean carfax and BALANCE OF FORD MANUFACTURER WARRANTY REMAINING.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

