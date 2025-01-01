Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats ready for any adventure? Look no further than this 2019 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek grey Escape boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive. With its spacious interior, comfortable bucket seats, and an abundance of features, youll be travelling in ultimate comfort and style.</p><p>This Escape Titanium is packed with all the latest technology and safety features you could ask for. From heated seats and a heated steering wheel to a premium sound system and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance technologies, youll be impressed by the level of luxury and convenience this Escape offers. Plus, with its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any terrain.</p><p>Here are five highlights that make this 2019 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>4-wheel drive:</strong> Conquer any weather or terrain with confidence.</li><li><strong>Heated seats and steering wheel:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Premium sound system:</strong> Enjoy your favorite music in crystal-clear audio.</li><li><strong>Automatic headlights:</strong> Drive with enhanced visibility and safety in any lighting conditions.</li><li><strong>Titanium trim level:</strong> Experience the ultimate in comfort, style, and technology.</li></ol><p>Visit us today to see this stunning Escape Titanium in person!</p>

2019 Ford Escape

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12116652

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-932-4514

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1FMCU9J95KUB89237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Look no further than this 2019 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek grey Escape boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive. With its spacious interior, comfortable bucket seats, and an abundance of features, you'll be travelling in ultimate comfort and style.

This Escape Titanium is packed with all the latest technology and safety features you could ask for. From heated seats and a heated steering wheel to a premium sound system and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance technologies, you'll be impressed by the level of luxury and convenience this Escape offers. Plus, with its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any terrain.

Here are five highlights that make this 2019 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD stand out:

  1. 4-wheel drive: Conquer any weather or terrain with confidence.
  2. Heated seats and steering wheel: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.
  3. Premium sound system: Enjoy your favorite music in crystal-clear audio.
  4. Automatic headlights: Drive with enhanced visibility and safety in any lighting conditions.
  5. Titanium trim level: Experience the ultimate in comfort, style, and technology.

Visit us today to see this stunning Escape Titanium in person!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT AWD SUPERCREW for sale in Cornwall, ON
2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT AWD SUPERCREW 55,468 KM $32,288 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring 2WD for sale in Cornwall, ON
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring 2WD 122,461 KM $25,288 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic SI for sale in Cornwall, ON
2020 Honda Civic SI 124,229 KM $26,888 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape