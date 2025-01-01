$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
Titanium 4WD
2019 Ford Escape
Titanium 4WD
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-932-4514
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Look no further than this 2019 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek grey Escape boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive. With its spacious interior, comfortable bucket seats, and an abundance of features, you'll be travelling in ultimate comfort and style.
This Escape Titanium is packed with all the latest technology and safety features you could ask for. From heated seats and a heated steering wheel to a premium sound system and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance technologies, you'll be impressed by the level of luxury and convenience this Escape offers. Plus, with its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any terrain.
Here are five highlights that make this 2019 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD stand out:
- 4-wheel drive: Conquer any weather or terrain with confidence.
- Heated seats and steering wheel: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.
- Premium sound system: Enjoy your favorite music in crystal-clear audio.
- Automatic headlights: Drive with enhanced visibility and safety in any lighting conditions.
- Titanium trim level: Experience the ultimate in comfort, style, and technology.
Visit us today to see this stunning Escape Titanium in person!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Paulette Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-932-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-932-4514