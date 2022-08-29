$22,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2019 Ford Escape
SEL / Leather / Power Hatch
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9099127
- VIN: 1FMCU0HD1KUC12244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,546 KM
Vehicle Description
Its sporty handling and powerful engine help make it one of the most fun-to-drive vehicles in the class. It also offers good cargo space for the segment and has an above-average predicted reliability rating!
Features include a 1.5L EcoBoost Engine, Leather (Premium Synthetic Seats), Remote Start, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Push Button Start, Power Rear Hatch, Backup Camera, Dual Climate Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.