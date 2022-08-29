Menu
2019 Ford Escape

158,546 KM

Details

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL / Leather / Power Hatch

2019 Ford Escape

SEL / Leather / Power Hatch

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

158,546KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9099127
  VIN: 1FMCU0HD1KUC12244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,546 KM

Vehicle Description

Its sporty handling and powerful engine help make it one of the most fun-to-drive vehicles in the class. It also offers good cargo space for the segment and has an above-average predicted reliability rating!

 

Features include a 1.5L EcoBoost Engine, Leather (Premium Synthetic Seats), Remote Start, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Push Button Start, Power Rear Hatch, Backup Camera, Dual Climate Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

