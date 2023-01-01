2019 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9447145

9447145 VIN: 1FMCU9GD2KUB35471

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 54,525 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

