Hallam Auto Sales
613-634-9501
2019 Ford Escape
SE 4WD
Location
3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
54,525KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9447145
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD2KUB35471
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,525 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
