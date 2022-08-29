Menu
2019 Ford Expedition

75,198 KM

$58,798

+ tax & licensing
$58,798

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Ford Expedition

2019 Ford Expedition

2019 Ford Expedition

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

$58,798

+ taxes & licensing

75,198KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9280417
  • Stock #: 001080
  • VIN: 1FMJU2ATXKEA70409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 001080
  • Mileage 75,198 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents. Well Loaded. Power Running Boards. Overall Nice Ride.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vendde

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

