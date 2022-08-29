Menu
2019 Ford Explorer

53,604 KM

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
XLT 7 PASS. NAV. LEATHER. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. A/C.

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

53,604KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9156508
  • Stock #: 220694
  • VIN: 1FM5K8DH1KGA47557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,604 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED XLT !! 7 PASS. NAV. LEATHER. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. A/C. DON'T MISS THIS !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

