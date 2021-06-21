Menu
2019 Ford F-150

53,470 KM

Details

$85,888

+ tax & licensing
$85,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Behold the Mighty Raptor!!! Moto Metal Wheels! Tonneau Cover! Bed Liner! Pano Roof!

2019 Ford F-150

Behold the Mighty Raptor!!! Moto Metal Wheels! Tonneau Cover! Bed Liner! Pano Roof!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$85,888

+ taxes & licensing

53,470KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7381046
  • Stock #: 5004
  • VIN: 1FTFW1RG6KFB73102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,470 KM

Vehicle Description

Ford fit the regular F-150 with advanced off-road equipment and widened its aluminum body for a purposeful appearance. A 450-hp twin-turbo V-6 lurks beneath its hood. Operate its paddle-shifted 10-speed automatic properly and its sophisticated drivetrain will rocket the Raptor to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds.



Features include 3.5L Twin-Turbo V6, 4X4, Advanced Suspension, Moto Metal Aftermarket Wheels, Remote Start, Bed Liner, Tonneau Cover, Power Pedals, Leather, Auto Headlights, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Wheel, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Touchscreen, Navigation, 6 Auxiliary Switches, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, and much more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Remote Entry
Sunroof
SECURITY ALARM
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
4x4
Power Gas Pedal
GPS System
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

