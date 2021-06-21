Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$85,888 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 4 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7381046

7381046 Stock #: 5004

5004 VIN: 1FTFW1RG6KFB73102

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,470 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Compass Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Remote Starter Garage door opener Remote Entry Windows Sunroof Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Navigation System 4x4 Power Gas Pedal GPS System 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.