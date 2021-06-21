Menu
2019 Ford F-150

22,461 KM

$54,488

+ tax & licensing
$54,488

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat One Owner! No Accidents! LOW KMS! NAV! Leather! Cooled Seats!

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat One Owner! No Accidents! LOW KMS! NAV! Leather! Cooled Seats!

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

$54,488

+ taxes & licensing

22,461KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7423739
  Stock #: 5022
  VIN: 1FTEW1EP5KFB66482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,461 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ford F-150 remains one of the strongest entries in the full-size truck segment thanks to its well-rounded capabilities. On the road, it offers a smooth ride and secure handling, the latter of which is complemented by the F-150's accurate steering. Ford's 2.7-liter twin-turbo V-6, provides prodigious power, effortlessly moving the big rig when you hit the throttle even at highway speeds.



Features include 2.7L Twin Turbo V6, Electronic Shift 4x4 with Rear Differential Lock, Tonneau Cover, Bed Liner, Cargo Management System, Alloy Wheels, Running Boards, Trailer Hitch with Trailer Brake Controller, Trailer Backup Control, Leather, B&O Premium Audio, Navigation, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Side Mirror Lights, Fog Lights, Auto Headlights, Adjustable Pedals, Huge Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Touchscreen, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Dual Climate Control, Power Sliding Rear Window, Digital Cluster Display, and so much more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
GPS System
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

