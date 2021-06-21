+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
The Ford F-150 remains one of the strongest entries in the full-size truck segment thanks to its well-rounded capabilities. On the road, it offers a smooth ride and secure handling, the latter of which is complemented by the F-150's accurate steering. Ford's 2.7-liter twin-turbo V-6, provides prodigious power, effortlessly moving the big rig when you hit the throttle even at highway speeds.
Features include 2.7L Twin Turbo V6, Electronic Shift 4x4 with Rear Differential Lock, Tonneau Cover, Bed Liner, Cargo Management System, Alloy Wheels, Running Boards, Trailer Hitch with Trailer Brake Controller, Trailer Backup Control, Leather, B&O Premium Audio, Navigation, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Side Mirror Lights, Fog Lights, Auto Headlights, Adjustable Pedals, Huge Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Touchscreen, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Dual Climate Control, Power Sliding Rear Window, Digital Cluster Display, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6