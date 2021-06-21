Menu
2019 Ford F-150

33,187 KM

Details Description Features

$45,488

+ tax & licensing
$45,488

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT Clean CarFax! 2.7L EcoBoost! NAV! Tow Package! 4X4!

2019 Ford F-150

XLT Clean CarFax! 2.7L EcoBoost! NAV! Tow Package! 4X4!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,488

+ taxes & licensing

33,187KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7500609
  • Stock #: 5047
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP1KFC59466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,187 KM

Vehicle Description

Its more than just a brutal testing regimen. Built Ford Tough®is a battle cry. One filled with honor, courage and determination to never rest until the jobs done right. With well over 10 million customer-equivalent miles of testing, F-150 earned its Blue Oval!



Features include 2.7L Turbocharged V6, Electronic Switchable 4X4, Navigation, Power Drivers Seat, Tow Package, Running Boards, Heated Mirrors, and much more!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Package
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

