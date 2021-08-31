Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

64,405 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat Clean CarFax! Leather! NAV! Pano Roof!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat Clean CarFax! Leather! NAV! Pano Roof!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

  1. 7645045
  2. 7645045
  3. 7645045
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,405KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7645045
  • Stock #: 5133
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP4KFB38463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,405 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Ford F-150 sits at the top of the full-size pickup truck rankings. This truck is the total package! To top it off, the F-150 earns an excellent predicted reliability rating.



Clean CarFax!



Features include the fuel efficient 2.7L EcoBoost V6, Electronic Shift 4X4, Leather Interior, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated and Cooled Seats, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Running Boards, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, Bed Liner, Remote Start, Power Tailgate Release, B&O Premium Audio, and much more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Navigation System
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
GPS System
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2018 Ford F-150 XL S...
 42,643 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 158,276 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lari...
 74,273 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory