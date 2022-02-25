$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
- Certified
48,756KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8418936
- Stock #: 22225A
- VIN: 1FTEX1EP3KKE19190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Stock # 22225A
- Mileage 48,756 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford F-150 is arguably the most capable truck in the class, and it features a spacious, comfortable interior. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 48,756 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEX1EP3KKE19190.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESN’T MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
