2019 Ford F-150

48,756 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Certified

2019 Ford F-150

- Certified

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,756KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8418936
  Stock #: 22225A
  VIN: 1FTEX1EP3KKE19190

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Stock # 22225A
  Mileage 48,756 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified!

This Ford F-150 is arguably the most capable truck in the class, and it features a spacious, comfortable interior. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 48,756 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEX1EP3KKE19190.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/


THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESN’T MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS.



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Four Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, ABS, Conventional Spare Tire, Tow Hooks, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Tires - Front All-Terrain, Automatic Highbeams, AM/FM Stere...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

