2019 Ford F-250

+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Ford's do-it-all F-250 Super Duty truck offers a compelling combination of a spacious cabin, hi-tech features, and excellent towing and payload capacities. Perched comfortably between the F-150 and the even more serious (and expensive) F-350, there's not too much that the F-250 can't handle!
Features include 6.7L Turbo Diesel that pumps out 450 horsepower and an incredible 935 lb-ft of torque, 8’ Bed, Electronic Switchable 4X4, Bed Liner, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Tow Mirrors, Locking Rear Differential, Navigation, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Driver’s Seat, Backup Camera, Running Boards, Heated Mirrors, 6 Auxiliary Switches, and more!
Mike Campbell’s Notes: I love this red! Aside from the outward aesthetics, this truck is built to tackle pretty much anything you can throw at it – and at barely 100,000kms it just broken in. VERY comfortable seats, a ton of rear passenger space, navigation and huge fuel tank will make long hauls a piece of cake!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6