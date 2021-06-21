Menu
2019 Ford F-250

97,517 KM

Details Description Features

$66,888

+ tax & licensing
$66,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2019 Ford F-250

2019 Ford F-250

XLT Powerstroke 6.7L Diesel Power! Tow Package! NAV! Remote Start!

2019 Ford F-250

XLT Powerstroke 6.7L Diesel Power! Tow Package! NAV! Remote Start!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,888

+ taxes & licensing

97,517KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7485528
  • Stock #: 5050
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT5KEC93545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5050
  • Mileage 97,517 KM

Vehicle Description

Ford's do-it-all F-250 Super Duty truck offers a compelling combination of a spacious cabin, hi-tech features, and excellent towing and payload capacities. Perched comfortably between the F-150 and the even more serious (and expensive) F-350, there's not too much that the F-250 can't handle! 



Features include 6.7L Turbo Diesel that pumps out 450 horsepower and an incredible 935 lb-ft of torque, 8’ Bed, Electronic Switchable 4X4, Bed Liner, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Tow Mirrors, Locking Rear Differential, Navigation, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Driver’s Seat, Backup Camera, Running Boards, Heated Mirrors, 6 Auxiliary Switches, and more!



Mike Campbell’s Notes: I love this red! Aside from the outward aesthetics, this truck is built to tackle pretty much anything you can throw at it – and at barely 100,000kms it just broken in. VERY comfortable seats, a ton of rear passenger space, navigation and huge fuel tank will make long hauls a piece of cake!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

