2019 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,888 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 5 1 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7485528

7485528 Stock #: 5050

5050 VIN: 1FT7W2BT5KEC93545

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 5050

Mileage 97,517 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Garage door opener Tow Package Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Navigation System 4x4 Reverse Park Assist Power Gas Pedal 6 Speed Automatic GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.