Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-350

35,647 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-350

2019 Ford F-350

XLT What a Beast! 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel! 8' Long Box!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-350

XLT What a Beast! 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel! 8' Long Box!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

  1. 7673200
  2. 7673200
  3. 7673200
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

35,647KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7673200
  • Stock #: 5136
  • VIN: 1FT7W3BT0KEE46547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5136
  • Mileage 35,647 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a truck that will get the job done? The Ford F-350 is the perfect combination of comfort, style and outright performance.



Features include 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel, 4X4, 8’ Long Box with Bed Liner, Backup Camera, Heated Mirrors, Running Boards, Power Drivers Seat, Alloy Wheels, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller and more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Steering Wheel Controls
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2021 GMC Sierra 2500...
 12,338 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco Wil...
 2,238 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Acura RDX Plati...
 130,842 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory