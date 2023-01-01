$38,288+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang
GT Fastback / Clean CarFax / 5.0L / 6 Speed
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9772759
- Stock #: 5924
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF8K5162605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 84,318 KM
Vehicle Description
Spring is here! Time to start thinking about gorgeous 5.0L Mustangs!
Features include the amazing 460HP 5.0L Engine, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Blue with Silver Racing Stripes, Black Alloy Wheels, Power Seats, Backup Camera, Fog Lights, Automatic Headlights, Push Button Start, Bluetooth Connection, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
