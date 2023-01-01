Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Mustang

84,318 KM

Details Description Features

$38,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

GT Fastback / Clean CarFax / 5.0L / 6 Speed

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Mustang

GT Fastback / Clean CarFax / 5.0L / 6 Speed

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,288

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
84,318KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9772759
  • Stock #: 5924
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF8K5162605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 84,318 KM

Vehicle Description

Spring is here! Time to start thinking about gorgeous 5.0L Mustangs!

 

Features include the amazing 460HP 5.0L Engine, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Blue with Silver Racing Stripes, Black Alloy Wheels, Power Seats, Backup Camera, Fog Lights, Automatic Headlights, Push Button Start, Bluetooth Connection, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2015 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 138,163 KM
$22,588 + tax & lic
2012 Fiat 500 Lounge...
 96,517 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 131,405 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory