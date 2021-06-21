2019 Ford Transit 250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 4 6 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7357739

7357739 Stock #: 9967

9967 VIN: 1FTYR1YV3KKA12956

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 152,466 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.