2019 Ford Transit Connect

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 3 1 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7357757

7357757 Stock #: 9980

9980 VIN: NM0LS7T2XK1404866

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 72,316 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.