2019 GMC Sierra 1500

52,583 KM

Details Description Features

$55,995

+ tax & licensing
Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

AT4 - LEATHER - SPRAY IN BED LINER -

AT4 - LEATHER - SPRAY IN BED LINER -

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

52,583KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10167684
  • Stock #: 10652
  • VIN: 1GTP9EED4KZ391522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 52,583 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 is a rugged and capable full-size pickup truck absolutely jam-packed full of features! Premium leather upholstery with AT4 badging, Power-adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, Dual-zone automatic climate control, GMC's infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium Bose audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Rearview camera and safety features like safety features like forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring! This vehicle comes with a balance of GMC manufacturer warranty along with a clean CARFAX.



**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

