2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 5 8 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10167684

10167684 Stock #: 10652

10652 VIN: 1GTP9EED4KZ391522

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 52,583 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.