Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck that can handle any task? Look no further than this stunning 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Double Cab, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This white beauty boasts a robust 8-cylinder engine, ensuring you have the power to tow, haul, and conquer any terrain. The 4-wheel drive system provides superior traction and control, whether youre navigating snowy roads or tackling challenging off-road adventures.</p><p>Step inside the spacious and comfortable cabin, where youll find a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, power locks, and cruise control, making your daily commute effortless. Stay cool and comfortable with the air conditioning, and keep your valuables safe with the driver and passenger airbags, as well as side airbags.</p><p>Here are five features that make this GMC Sierra 1500 truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, thanks to the superior traction and control of the 4-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Powerful 8-cylinder Engine:</strong> Experience the raw power of the 8-cylinder engine, ready to handle any task you throw its way.</li><li><strong>Spacious Double Cab:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making every ride comfortable and convenient.</li><li><strong>Modern Features:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with features like cruise control, power windows, and air conditioning.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> Feel secure with the comprehensive safety features, including airbags and traction control.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and powerful pickup truck. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to take this GMC Sierra 1500 for a test drive and experience its exceptional capabilities firsthand.</p>

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

151,678 KM

Details Description Features

$27,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD DOUBLE CAB

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD DOUBLE CAB

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,678KM
VIN 2GTV2LEC6K1180998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,678 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck that can handle any task? Look no further than this stunning 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Double Cab, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This white beauty boasts a robust 8-cylinder engine, ensuring you have the power to tow, haul, and conquer any terrain. The 4-wheel drive system provides superior traction and control, whether you're navigating snowy roads or tackling challenging off-road adventures.

Step inside the spacious and comfortable cabin, where you'll find a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, power locks, and cruise control, making your daily commute effortless. Stay cool and comfortable with the air conditioning, and keep your valuables safe with the driver and passenger airbags, as well as side airbags.

Here are five features that make this GMC Sierra 1500 truly stand out:

  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, thanks to the superior traction and control of the 4-wheel drive system.
  • Powerful 8-cylinder Engine: Experience the raw power of the 8-cylinder engine, ready to handle any task you throw its way.
  • Spacious Double Cab: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making every ride comfortable and convenient.
  • Modern Features: Stay connected and entertained with features like cruise control, power windows, and air conditioning.
  • Safety First: Feel secure with the comprehensive safety features, including airbags and traction control.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and powerful pickup truck. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to take this GMC Sierra 1500 for a test drive and experience its exceptional capabilities firsthand.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

Used 2017 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 145
2017 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT 165,665 KM $25,288 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr Premier w/1LZ for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr Premier w/1LZ 160,169 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Terrain FWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-1 for sale in Kingston, ON
2016 GMC Terrain FWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-1 34,676 KM $19,888 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Alternate Numbers
833-241-0443
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500