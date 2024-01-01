$27,888+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD DOUBLE CAB
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
$27,888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,678 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck that can handle any task? Look no further than this stunning 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Double Cab, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This white beauty boasts a robust 8-cylinder engine, ensuring you have the power to tow, haul, and conquer any terrain. The 4-wheel drive system provides superior traction and control, whether you're navigating snowy roads or tackling challenging off-road adventures.
Step inside the spacious and comfortable cabin, where you'll find a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, power locks, and cruise control, making your daily commute effortless. Stay cool and comfortable with the air conditioning, and keep your valuables safe with the driver and passenger airbags, as well as side airbags.
Here are five features that make this GMC Sierra 1500 truly stand out:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, thanks to the superior traction and control of the 4-wheel drive system.
- Powerful 8-cylinder Engine: Experience the raw power of the 8-cylinder engine, ready to handle any task you throw its way.
- Spacious Double Cab: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making every ride comfortable and convenient.
- Modern Features: Stay connected and entertained with features like cruise control, power windows, and air conditioning.
- Safety First: Feel secure with the comprehensive safety features, including airbags and traction control.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and powerful pickup truck. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to take this GMC Sierra 1500 for a test drive and experience its exceptional capabilities firsthand.
613-507-9910
