For an amazing driving experience in an outstandingly capable truck, you cant find a better value than this Sierra 1500 Limited. This 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>This 2019 GMC Sierra Limited expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck thats built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and youll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra an all around complete package. Style meets substance inside this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited.This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 137,602 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TE4V4rF//I1btErFI2wSzQj6ACPkNQt1 target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Extended Cab
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 25559A
  • Mileage 137,602 KM

Vehicle Description

For an amazing driving experience in an outstandingly capable truck, you can't find a better value than this Sierra 1500 Limited. This 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This 2019 GMC Sierra Limited expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to it's stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra an all around complete package. Style meets substance inside this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited.This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 137,602 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $229.42 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection, Bluetooth Connection, Power Steering, Tow Hooks, Tire Pressure Monitor, Back-Up Camera, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, ABS, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Tires - Front All-Season, Conventional Spare Tire, Four Wheel Dri...

