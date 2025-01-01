$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,765KM
VIN 2GTV2LEC4K1168963
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Extended Cab
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 25499B
- Mileage 107,765 KM
Vehicle Description
From the exceptional interior storage space to its comfort and convenience features, this Sierra 1500 Limited truly has no equal in value. This 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This 2019 GMC Sierra Limited expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to it's stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra an all around complete package. Style meets substance inside this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited.This 4X4 pickup has 107,765 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
This 2019 GMC Sierra Limited expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to it's stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra an all around complete package. Style meets substance inside this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited.This 4X4 pickup has 107,765 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection, Bluetooth Connection, Power Steering, Tow Hooks, Tire Pressure Monitor, Back-Up Camera, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, ABS, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Tires - Front All-Season, Conventional Spare Tire, Four Wheel Dri...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited 107,765 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte LX 114,884 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 34,898 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2019 GMC Sierra 1500