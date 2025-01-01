Menu
Account
Sign In
5.3L ELEVATION 6.6FT BOX 4X4!!!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343)429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

116,656 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12903371

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 12903371
  2. 12903371
  3. 12903371
  4. 12903371
  5. 12903371
  6. 12903371
  7. 12903371
  8. 12903371
  9. 12903371
  10. 12903371
  11. 12903371
  12. 12903371
  13. 12903371
  14. 12903371
  15. 12903371
  16. 12903371
  17. 12903371
  18. 12903371
  19. 12903371
  20. 12903371
  21. 12903371
  22. 12903371
  23. 12903371
  24. 12903371
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,656KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GTV2LEC0K1191222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,656 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3L ELEVATION 6.6FT BOX 4X4!!!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343)429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 2L CLA 250!!! HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. AFFORDABL for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 2L CLA 250!!! HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. AFFORDABL 134,781 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design for sale in Kingston, ON
2024 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design 37,350 KM $39,495 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Durango R/T for sale in Kingston, ON
2023 Dodge Durango R/T 47,836 KM $51,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2019 GMC Sierra 1500