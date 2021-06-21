2019 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
The Sierra Elevation was engineered to get you and your gear — be it kayaks, camping, mountain bikes, motorcycles or beyond — where you need to go, building on the foundation of the best-in-class cargo volume standard with every all-new Sierra: 89.1 cubic feet on standard box models.
Features include 5.3L V8, 8 Speed Automatic, Electronic Switchable 4X4 with Auto Mode, Remote Start, Power Tailgate Release, Tow Hitch with Trailer Brake Controller, Elevation Package, Black Wheels, Fog Lights, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seats and Wheel, Touchscreen, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Auto Start Stop, Backup Camera, Dual Climate Control, and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6