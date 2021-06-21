Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

40,568 KM

Details Description Features

$49,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,488

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Clean CarFax! Elevation Package! Heated Seats! Remote Start!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Clean CarFax! Elevation Package! Heated Seats! Remote Start!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

  1. 7480656
  2. 7480656
  3. 7480656
  4. 7480656
  5. 7480656
  6. 7480656
  7. 7480656
  8. 7480656
  9. 7480656
  10. 7480656
  11. 7480656
  12. 7480656
  13. 7480656
  14. 7480656
  15. 7480656
  16. 7480656
  17. 7480656
  18. 7480656
  19. 7480656
  20. 7480656
  21. 7480656
  22. 7480656
  23. 7480656
  24. 7480656
  25. 7480656
  26. 7480656
  27. 7480656
  28. 7480656
  29. 7480656
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,488

+ taxes & licensing

40,568KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7480656
  • Stock #: 5046
  • VIN: 1GTU9CED8KZ403596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,568 KM

Vehicle Description

The Sierra Elevation was engineered to get you and your gear — be it kayaks, camping, mountain bikes, motorcycles or beyond — where you need to go, building on the foundation of the best-in-class cargo volume standard with every all-new Sierra: 89.1 cubic feet on standard box models. 



Features include 5.3L V8, 8 Speed Automatic, Electronic Switchable 4X4 with Auto Mode, Remote Start, Power Tailgate Release, Tow Hitch with Trailer Brake Controller, Elevation Package, Black Wheels, Fog Lights, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seats and Wheel, Touchscreen, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Auto Start Stop, Backup Camera, Dual Climate Control, and much more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SECURITY ALARM
4x4
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2019 Lincoln Navigat...
 35,682 KM
$79,888 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tundra P...
 60,630 KM
$57,488 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Titan SV...
 34,791 KM
$42,888 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory