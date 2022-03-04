$48,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation X31 / Clean CarFax / NAV
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8629517
- Stock #: 5565
- VIN: 1GTU9CED1KZ308779
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,196 KM
Vehicle Description
Look good while you work hard in the Elevation trim; outfitted with eye-catching 20-in. blacked out wheels and black accents, the Elevation is sure to turn heads! Did we mention it also has the X31 Off-Road package? Yes it does!
Features include 5.3L V8, 4X4 X31 Off-Road Package, Bed Liner, Tonneau Cover, Running Boards, Navigation, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Dual Climate Control, Push Button Start, Power Tailgate Release, Heated Mirrors, Power Seats, Heated Seats and Wheel, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.