$39,788+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation / Clean CarFax / Tow Package
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,788
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9083596
- Stock #: 5725
- VIN: 2GTV2LEC4K1103272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 47,698 KM
Vehicle Description
The Elevation hits a sweet spot of features and price! The Sierra looks great in Elevation trim, killing off the chrome and adding just enough features to make the Elevation stand out in the current crowd of pickups! One sharp truck!
Features include a 5.3L V8, 4X4, Elevation Package, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Bed Liner, Tonneau Cover, Running Boards, 6 Passenger Seating, Backup Camera, Remote Start, Black Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Touchscreen with Bluetooth Hands-Free, Automatic Headlights, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.