Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

47,698 KM

Details Description Features

$39,788

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,788

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation / Clean CarFax / Tow Package

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation / Clean CarFax / Tow Package

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,788

+ taxes & licensing

47,698KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9083596
  • Stock #: 5725
  • VIN: 2GTV2LEC4K1103272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 47,698 KM

Vehicle Description

The Elevation hits a sweet spot of features and price! The Sierra looks great in Elevation trim, killing off the chrome and adding just enough features to make the Elevation stand out in the current crowd of pickups! One sharp truck!

 

Features include a 5.3L V8, 4X4, Elevation Package, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Bed Liner, Tonneau Cover, Running Boards, 6 Passenger Seating, Backup Camera, Remote Start, Black Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Touchscreen with Bluetooth Hands-Free, Automatic Headlights, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2021 RAM 1500 Expres...
 31,240 KM
$41,288 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 96,483 KM
$22,888 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Fit LX / ...
 124,111 KM
$16,188 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory