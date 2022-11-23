$CALL+ tax & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation- Certified - Remote Start
Location
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
75,688KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9390730
- Stock #: P01681
- VIN: 1GTU9CED0KZ317599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 75,688 KM
Vehicle Description
Capable on road, relentless off road and completely composed when hauling a load, this Professional Grade 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is easily the best work and leisure truck you could own. This 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing 2019 GMC Sierra 1500! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 75,688 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's summit white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Elevation. Stepping up to this Sierra 1500 Elevation is an excellent choice as it comes more enhanced with aluminum wheels, remote engine start, LED cargo box lighting, a large 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, remote keyless entry with push button start, a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, signature LED lighting, cruise control, air conditioning and a CornerStep rear bumper for added convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
