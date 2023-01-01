$38,995+ tax & licensing
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston
888-239-7066
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited SLE RUNNING BOARDS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GRP.
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
54,766KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9733921
- Stock #: 230151
- VIN: 2GTV2MEC5K1108583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 230151
- Mileage 54,766 KM
Vehicle Description
RUNNING BOARDS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GRP.ALLOYS. A/C. DON'T MISS THIS !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5