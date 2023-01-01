Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

54,766 KM

Details Description Features

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited SLE RUNNING BOARDS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GRP.



2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited SLE RUNNING BOARDS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GRP.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

54,766KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9733921
  • Stock #: 230151
  • VIN: 2GTV2MEC5K1108583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 230151
  • Mileage 54,766 KM

Vehicle Description

RUNNING BOARDS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GRP.ALLOYS. A/C. DON'T MISS THIS !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

