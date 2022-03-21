Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 2500

112,986 KM

$53,888

+ tax & licensing
$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2019 GMC Sierra 2500

2019 GMC Sierra 2500

2500 HD / 6.6L Diesel / Tow Package

2019 GMC Sierra 2500

2500 HD / 6.6L Diesel / Tow Package

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

112,986KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8704667
  • Stock #: 5597
  • VIN: 1GT12NEY2KF173982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 112,986 KM

Vehicle Description

Features include 6.6L Duramax Diesel, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Backup Camera, Bed Liner, Running Boards, 6 Passenger Seating, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

