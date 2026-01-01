2019 GMC Sierra 3500

Menu
<p>This <strong>2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT Crew Cab 4WD</strong> is powered by a robust Duramax 6.6 L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. It features heavy-duty towing capability, an integrated trailer brake controller, bed step bumper, spray-in bed liner, and a locking tailgate. The spacious Crew Cab interior offers heated leather-appointed front seats, power-adjustable driver and passenger seats with lumbar support, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated rear seats, rear seat centre armrest with cupholders, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry, power windows and locks, an 8? colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth hands-free and audio streaming, USB ports, AM/FM/SiriusXM audio, navigation, Bose premium sound system, and steering-wheel mounted audio and phone controls, a rear-view camera with hitch guidance, forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, trailer sway control, hill start assist, stability control, cruise control, bed lighting, cargo tie-downs, integrated trailer brake controller, heavy-duty trailer wiring, and multiple 12 V/USB power outlets throughout the cabin. THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**</p> <p>WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!<p> <p> <strong> Fees Associate with vehicle Purchase at Autohouse </strong> <p> <p> All vehicles sold at Autohouse Kingston are subject to a $699 Administration Fee. In order to comply with Ontario Legislation this fee will get a different title depending on the deal structure. </p> <p> <strong> On Financed Deals: </strong> We must call this a Finance Fee. It will be a separate line item on the documentation. This fee has already been included with any payment quote advertised by Autohouse Kingston. </p> <p> <strong> On Cash Deals: </strong>We must call this a Cash Purchase Surcharge. It will be added to the selling price of the vehicle on the documentation. </p> <p> <strong> OMVIC FEE </strong> </p> <p> Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council <strong>charges each person in Ontario $12.50 when they make a vehicle purchase.</strong> This is added to a compensation fund with OMVIC. Should a motor vehicle dealer act in bad faith or outside of legislative guidelines OMVIC will seek action on the clients behalf. </p> <p> <strong> Licensing Fee </strong> </p> <p> Autohouse Kingston will facilitate the registration of your new vehicle with Service Ontario. We simply ask to be reimbursed for the cost of registration. This is a common practice when purchasing a vehicle. <strong> $32 </strong> to attach your existing license plates to your new vehicle. <strong> $59 </strong> to purchase and register new license plates to your new vehicle. Heavy-duty and Commercial Vehicles have varying costs of registration depending on weight and usage. <p><strong> Autohouse Kingston Inclusions Explained </strong> </p> <p><strong> Safety Inspection </strong> Autohouse Kingston will perform an Ontario Safety Standards Inspection on each vehicle at time of sale. Any repairs required to meet Ontario Safety Standards will be done at the expense of Autohouse Kingston and are included in our advertised price. </p> <p><strong> Oil Change</strong> Autohouse Kingston will change the engine oil and filter on each vehicle at the time of sale. </p> <p><strong> Keys </strong> Autohouse Kingston guarantees at least 1 operational key with each vehicle. In the case that a client would like additional keys they will be made available at our industry wholesale pricing. </p> <p><strong> Vehicle History</strong> CarFax Vehicle History Reports are readily available on our website with every vehicle listing. If for some reason this report does now show, just ask. We are happy to provide clients with everything required for them to make an informed decision. </p> <p><strong> Fuel & Detail </strong> Each vehicle will be delivered to its new owner with at least half a tank of fuel and will be fully detailed prior to the client taking delivery. </p> <p>Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.</p> <p>We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!</p> <p>Office - 613-634-3262</p> <p>Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Arham Amirullah (Finance Manager) - Extension 103 - Cell - 613-360-2780; arham@autohousekingston.ca</p>

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

VIN 1GT42VCY2KF233744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11594
  • Mileage 285,626 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
