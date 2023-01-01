$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali- Certified - Cooled Seats
Vehicle Description
The 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD is strong enough to get the job done no matter the conditions, while remaining comfortable and stylish enough to be the family adventure vehicle. This 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD. GMC trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. This Sierra 3500HD can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. Experience professional grade capability and comfort in this luxurious yet capable 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 52,307 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's onyx black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 3500HD's trim level is Denali. This top of the line Sierra 3500HD Denali is the ultimate one ton truck as it comes loaded with luxurious features such as leather heated and cooled seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty suspension, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior styling, signature LED lighting, an 8 inch touchscreen with navigation and 4G LTE capability, an EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate, remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting. Additionally, this truck also comes with a useful rear vision camera, leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio controls, wireless charging, Bose premium audio, cruise control and trailering equipment with an integrated brake controller. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Pedals.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill (K40) exhaust brake and (K05) engine block heater.),Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Leather
