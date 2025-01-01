$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Yukon XL
Denali
2019 GMC Yukon XL
Denali
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
174,089KM
VIN 1GKS2HKJ6KR221872
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 25562A
- Mileage 174,089 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, Head Up Display, IntelliBeam
Whether you're carrying passengers, hauling cargo, or all of the above, this GMC Yukon XL is highly capable and up to the task. This 2019 GMC Yukon XL is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 174,089 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Yukon XL's trim level is Denali. Upgrading to this premium Yukon Denali is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with more style and luxurious features like wireless charging, heated and cooled leather seats, a powered rear liftgate, heads up display, a premium smooth riding suspension, an 8 inch colour touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound system, exclusive aluminum wheels, power-adjustable pedals, heated rear seats and IntelliBeam headlamps. It's also upgraded with lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear parking assist, a leather heated steering wheel, remote engine start, Teen Driver Technology, blind spot detection, forward collision alert, tri zone automatic climate control, trailering equipment and unique chrome exterior styling plus much more.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2019 GMC Yukon XL