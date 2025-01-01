Menu
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, Head Up Display, IntelliBeam

Whether youre carrying passengers, hauling cargo, or all of the above, this GMC Yukon XL is highly capable and up to the task. This 2019 GMC Yukon XL is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV thats thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, its every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 174,089 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Yukon XLs trim level is Denali. Upgrading to this premium Yukon Denali is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with more style and luxurious features like wireless charging, heated and cooled leather seats, a powered rear liftgate, heads up display, a premium smooth riding suspension, an 8 inch colour touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound system, exclusive aluminum wheels, power-adjustable pedals, heated rear seats and IntelliBeam headlamps. Its also upgraded with lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear parking assist, a leather heated steering wheel, remote engine start, Teen Driver Technology, blind spot detection, forward collision alert, tri zone automatic climate control, trailering equipment and unique chrome exterior styling plus much more.

2019 GMC Yukon XL

174,089 KM

2019 GMC Yukon XL

Denali

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

VIN 1GKS2HKJ6KR221872

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 174,089 KM

Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, Head Up Display, IntelliBeam

Whether you're carrying passengers, hauling cargo, or all of the above, this GMC Yukon XL is highly capable and up to the task. This 2019 GMC Yukon XL is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 174,089 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Yukon XL's trim level is Denali. Upgrading to this premium Yukon Denali is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with more style and luxurious features like wireless charging, heated and cooled leather seats, a powered rear liftgate, heads up display, a premium smooth riding suspension, an 8 inch colour touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound system, exclusive aluminum wheels, power-adjustable pedals, heated rear seats and IntelliBeam headlamps. It's also upgraded with lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear parking assist, a leather heated steering wheel, remote engine start, Teen Driver Technology, blind spot detection, forward collision alert, tri zone automatic climate control, trailering equipment and unique chrome exterior styling plus much more.

Additional Features

Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Active Suspension, Tires - Rear Performance, Adjustable Pedals, HID headlights, Keyless Entry, Lane Keeping Assist, Tow Hitch, Seat Memory, Running Boards/Side Steps, Power Door Locks, Tires - Front Performance, Keyle...

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
