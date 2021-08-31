Menu
2019 Honda Civic

52,919 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

LX BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C, APPLE CAR PLAY !!

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

52,919KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8005674
  • Stock #: 211087
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F56KH017983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,919 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C, APPLE CAR PLAY !! AWESOME PURCHASE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

