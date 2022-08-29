Menu
2019 Honda Civic

30,735 KM

Details Description Features

$25,588

+ tax & licensing
$25,588

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

LX / Clean CarFax / Adaptive Cruise / Low KMS

2019 Honda Civic

LX / Clean CarFax / Adaptive Cruise / Low KMS

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,588

+ taxes & licensing

30,735KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9099013
  VIN: 2HGFC2F58KH004443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,735 KM

Vehicle Description

Everything a compact car should be! The 2019 Honda Civic epitomizes compact-car excellence with its mix of practicality and a fun-to-drive personality.

 

Features include a 2.0L 4cyl Engine, Touchscreen with Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Lane Departure System, Forward Collision Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Auto High-Beam Headlights, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

