2019 Honda Civic

71,135 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

LX RED HOT!! APPLE CARPLAY!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM

2019 Honda Civic

LX RED HOT!! APPLE CARPLAY!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

71,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9177700
  • Stock #: 220405
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F5XKH011264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,135 KM

Vehicle Description

RED HOT!! APPLE CARPLAY!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. DON'T MISS THIS !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

