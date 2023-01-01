$24,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston
888-239-7066
2019 Honda Civic
2019 Honda Civic
LX HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. APPLE PLAY. PWR GROUP.
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
46,008KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9555856
- Stock #: 220864
- VIN: 2HGFC2F55KH042454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 46,008 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. APPLE PLAY. PWR GROUP. BLUETOOTH. A/C. LOW MIELAGE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5