2019 Honda Civic

46,008 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

LX HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. APPLE PLAY. PWR GROUP.

Location

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

46,008KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9555856
  • Stock #: 220864
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F55KH042454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,008 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. APPLE PLAY. PWR GROUP. BLUETOOTH. A/C. LOW MIELAGE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

