2019 Honda Civic

54,343 KM

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hallam Auto Sales

613-634-9501

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

LX CVT

2019 Honda Civic

LX CVT

Location

Hallam Auto Sales

3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9

613-634-9501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

54,343KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9711268
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F55KH011110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,343 KM

Vehicle Description

Come check out this 2019 HOnda Civic LX. It has a touch screen, back up camera, Hondalink, bluetooth, cruise ocntrol, steering wheel controls, heated seats, climate control, power windwos, power locks and more. Balance of Factory warranty.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Hallam Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hallam Auto Sales

Hallam Auto Sales

3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9

613-634-9501

