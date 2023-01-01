$27,900+ tax & licensing
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Hallam Auto Sales
613-634-9501
2019 Honda Civic
LX CVT
Location
3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
54,343KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9711268
- VIN: 2HGFC2F55KH011110
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,343 KM
Vehicle Description
Come check out this 2019 HOnda Civic LX. It has a touch screen, back up camera, Hondalink, bluetooth, cruise ocntrol, steering wheel controls, heated seats, climate control, power windwos, power locks and more. Balance of Factory warranty.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Climate Control
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
