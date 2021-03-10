Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda CR-V

43,679 KM

Details Description Features

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

LX ALLOYS, HEATED SEAT, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH!!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

LX ALLOYS, HEATED SEAT, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH!!

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 6725264
  2. 6725264
  3. 6725264
  4. 6725264
  5. 6725264
  6. 6725264
  7. 6725264
  8. 6725264
  9. 6725264
  10. 6725264
  11. 6725264
  12. 6725264
  13. 6725264
  14. 6725264
  15. 6725264
  16. 6725264
  17. 6725264
Contact Seller

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

43,679KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6725264
  • Stock #: 210114
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H26KH108944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,679 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS, HEATED SEAT, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

2016 Mazda CX-3 GS L...
 77,785 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Versa No...
 45,888 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 43,626 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory