2019 Hyundai Elantra

50,094 KM

$26,995

$26,995

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT N Line Ultimate NAVIGATION - LEATHER - PANO MOONROOF

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT N Line Ultimate NAVIGATION - LEATHER - PANO MOONROOF

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

50,094KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10239935
  • Stock #: 10547C
  • VIN: KMHH55LC7KU091363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,094 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line Ultimate is a sporty and well-equipped hatchback that offers a thrilling driving experience and a host of premium features. Leather-trimmed seats with N Line sport seats, Hyundai's infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen display, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium audio system, Power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function, Panoramic sunroof, Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines and so much more. This car comes with a balance of Hyundai manufacturer warranty along with a clean CARFAX report.





**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

