2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

75,396 KM

Details

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

ESSENTIAL ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. APPLE PLAY. A/C.

ESSENTIAL ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. APPLE PLAY. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

75,396KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9423792
  • Stock #: 220642
  • VIN: 5NMS23ADXKH043530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,396 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. APPLE PLAY. A/C. DON'T MISS THIS !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

