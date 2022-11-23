2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,398 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 2 8 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9432735

9432735 Stock #: 001186

001186 VIN: 5NMS3CAA4KH016360

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 001186

Mileage 106,284 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Power Driver Seat Power Options Power Passenger Seat Windows Sunroof Additional Features Keyless Ignition BLIND SPOT SENSORS Lane Departure Advanced Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.