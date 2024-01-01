$18,288+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$18,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,218 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Look no further than this 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD from Paulette Auto Sales! This black beauty boasts a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats and a suite of features that will make your driving experience enjoyable. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Tucson delivers smooth acceleration and efficient fuel economy. And with all-wheel drive, you'll be confident on the road no matter the weather conditions.
This Tucson has 135,218km on the odometer and comes equipped with a variety of features, including heated seats and steering wheel, keyless entry, a blind spot monitor, and a powerful security system. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend adventure, this Tucson has everything you need to make your journey comfortable and safe.
Five Features You'll Love
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive.
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly mornings.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're aware of your surroundings.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of unlocking your car without fumbling for your keys.
- Security System: Rest assured knowing your vehicle is protected with a powerful security system.
Vehicle Features
Paulette Auto Sales
