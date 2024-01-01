Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Look no further than this 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD from Paulette Auto Sales! This black beauty boasts a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats and a suite of features that will make your driving experience enjoyable. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Tucson delivers smooth acceleration and efficient fuel economy. And with all-wheel drive, youll be confident on the road no matter the weather conditions.</p><p>This Tucson has 135,218km on the odometer and comes equipped with a variety of features, including heated seats and steering wheel, keyless entry, a blind spot monitor, and a powerful security system. Whether youre commuting to work or embarking on a weekend adventure, this Tucson has everything you need to make your journey comfortable and safe.</p><p><strong>Five Features Youll Love</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats and Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on those chilly mornings.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing youre aware of your surroundings.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of unlocking your car without fumbling for your keys.</li><li><strong>Security System:</strong> Rest assured knowing your vehicle is protected with a powerful security system.</li></ul><p> </p>

2019 Hyundai Tucson

135,218 KM

Details Description Features

$18,288

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,288

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,218KM
VIN KM8J3CA43KU953565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,218 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-507-XXXX

613-507-9910

$18,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2019 Hyundai Tucson